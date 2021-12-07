Game Time, How to Watch, and More: Boston College Men’s Hockey vs. Brown

The Boston College men’s hockey team returns to action tonight after having to reschedule a pair of games due to COVID protocols. BC will host Brown in a Tuesday night match up to resume the season. The Bears have struggled this season, winning just 3 games, but are on a 2 game winning streak.

Who: Boston College Eagles (7-5-2, 5-3-1 HEA) vs Brown University Bears (3-7, 3-5 ECAC)

Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, MA

Rink COVID Protocol: Fans must show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test to enter the rink. Unvaccinated guests must wear a mask.

Puck Drop Time: Tuesday, December 7 at 7:00 PM

How to Watch: The game is set to air on NESN. Fans outside of New England can watch the game online here.

How to Listen: Listen locally on WEEI 850 AM or online on BC’s website.

Live Stats: Live stats will be posted on BC’s website.