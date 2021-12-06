C Alec Lindstrom Named Rimington Trophy Finalist

Alec Lindstrom was today named a finalist for the Rimington Trophy, given annually to the most outstanding center in college football. He is the first BC player in school history to be named a finalist @big brother. The other finalists for the award are Iowa’s Tyler Linderbaum, and Virginia’s Olusegun Oluwatimi.

Lindstrom was already selected as the ACC’s top center, finding himself on the All-ACC first team for the second time. He had the fourth highest pass-blocking grade for a center (84.6) according to PFF. The Massachusetts native allowed only one sack this year and seven total QB pressures.

Congratulations, Alec!