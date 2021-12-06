Report: Phil Jurkovec will return to Boston College in 2022

Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel reports via sources that Boston College redshirt junior quarterback Phil Jurkovec will return to the Heights for his senior season in 2022:

Sources: Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec has informed BC coaches he’ll be returning to school next year. He’ll be among the top quarterbacks NFL scouts will be watching in 2022 for the 2023 draft. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 6, 2021

While this is not necessarily surprising news, it is still very much welcome.

Returning to BC presents an opportunity for Jurkovec to build his NFL Draft stock heading in to 2023, and for Jeff Hafley and the Eagles to hopefully have a full year of a healthy Jurkovec to put together a strong 2022 season.

Jurkovec went down with an injury in week 2 against UMass this year, and though he fought valiantly to return - and sparked a 2-game winning streak that got BC to bowl eligibility - he clearly wasn’t at 100% and was not the QB he was when he raised eyebrows across the ACC in 2020.

He came in to the 2021 season high on QB watch lists, but due to his injury, will need to build his way back up NFL Draft rankings. This means 2022 could be a win-win for the QB and for his team.

Jurkovec finished 2021 23-for-96 with 7 touchdowns and 4 interceptions. In 2020, he was 205-for-336, with 17 TD and 5 INT.

The 6’5’’, 226-lb QB will be returning for his fifth season in college football, after spending 2018 and 2019 seeing limited action at Notre Dame.

UPDATE: Phil Jurkovec has confirmed the news via @BCFootball: