BC Interruption Player of the Week: Hannah Bilka (Women’s Hockey)

We have our first repeat BC Interruption Player of the Week of the 2021-22 season! Women’s hockey junior Hannah Bilka is our player of the week for the second time, having previously earned the honor on October 25.

Bilka was a big factor in BC’s weekend sweep over Maine this past week. She scored BC’s second goal on Friday before scoring just 27 seconds into overtime to earn BC the 4-3 victory.

The following night, BC was down 1-0 as the clock wound down. The Eagles pulled Abigail Levy to send out an extra attacker, and at 18:38 Bilka scored to send the game into overtime. Bilka then helped to set up Kelly Browne for an overtime goal, earning the lone assist on the game winning goal.

2021-22 BC Interruption Players of the Week

Hannah Bilka, Women’s Hockey: 10/25, 12/6

Pat Garwo III, Football: 9/27

Sarah Johnson, Field Hockey: 9/20

Phil Jurkovec, Football: 11/8

Megan Kramer, Swimming: 11/21

DeMarr Langford Jr., Men’s Basketball: 11/15

Abigail Levy, Women’s Hockey: 10/4

Jack McBain, Men’s Hockey: 11/1

Taylor Soule, Women’s Basketball: 11/29

Lauren White, Women’s Cross Country: 10/11