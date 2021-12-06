Boston College Men’s Hockey vs Brown: Preview & Predictions

WHO:

Boston College Eagles (7-5-2) vs Brown Bears (3-7-0)

WHEN:

Tuesday, December 7 at 7PM.

WHERE:

Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, MA

HOW TO WATCH:

The game will air on NESN.

FOLLOW ALONG:

@bcinterruption and @bchockey on Twitter

SO, WHAT’S THE DEAL WITH BROWN:

Brown has had a bit of a rough start to the season, getting blown out by Colgate, Harvard, Providence, and Holy Cross, and losing to Quinnipiac, Princeton and Cornell. The past week however, the Bears were able to shutout Harvard and Dartmouth in back to back games, so it seems like they may have found their footing after a rocky November.

The Bears are led on offense by junior Cole Quisenberry and senior Justin Jallen, who both have 5 points in 10 games. Freshman goalie Mathieu Caron earned both the Harvard and Dartmouth shutouts, so it’s likely that he will be getting the start against BC.

KEY BC PLAYER TO WATCH:

It’s been a while since the Eagles last played, but we can’t go wrong with Jack McBain being the key player to watch.

PREDICTIONS:

It’s been a hot minute since BC last played due to COVID protocols! It’ll be interesting to see how long it takes for the team to get back to normal form, but I think it’ll be a bit of a slow start to the game. Given that Brown has played consistently over the past two weeks, this might be a game that the Eagles have to play catch up on until they get their footing. Give me a 2-2 tie (though I would love to be proven wrong with a BC win!)

HOT BEVERAGE OF THE GAME:

Happy December! It’s a mid-week game in the evening, we’re drinking peppermint hot chocolate.