Boston College Athletics Wrap Up, Week 14: Volleyball Wins First Postseason Game

Need a recap of what happened on the Heights last week? Here’s what your favorite Eagles teams accomplished...

Men’s Basketball

The Eagles picked up a pair of wins this week, defeating USF 64-49 and then earning a huge 73-57 ACC victory against Notre Dame. Read our full recaps here and here.

Women’s Basketball

The women’s basketball team started off the week with an ACC/Big Ten Challenge win at home, defeating Penn State 86-69. The Eagles then struggled on the road, falling to VCU 69-65. Read our full recaps here and here.

Fencing

The fencing teams competed at the Brandeis Invitational on Sunday, with the men going 3-1 and the women going 3-2. The men defeated both #8 St. John’s and #10 Yale, as well as Incarnate Word. The women beat #11 St. John’s, Incarnate Word and Wellesley.

Football

The football team didn’t play this week, but it was announced that the Eagles will play in the Military Bowl this year.

Women’s Hockey

The women’s hockey team earned a pair of overtime wins against Maine this weekend, winning 4-3 and 2-1. Read our full recap here.

Women’s Tennis

Laura Lopez and Marice Aguiar went undefeated this weekend at Harvard to end the fall season with a 8-1 doubles record. The Eagles also picked up a trio of singles wins this weekend.

Volleyball

The Eagles defeated Delaware State 3-0 on Saturday to advanced to the second round of the NIVC for the first time ever. BC was knocked out on Sunday by UConn, losing in a close 3-2 match. Read our full recaps here and here.