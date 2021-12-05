Comeback Attempt Falls Flat as Boston College Women’s Basketball Loses to VCU

The Boston College women’s basketball team continues to struggle on the road, as the Eagles fell to 1-2 outside of Conte with a 69-65 loss to VCU today.

Turnovers and VCU defense were major factors in BC’s loss today. The Rams held BC to just 10 points in both the first and third quarters, and even a 30 point fourth quarter couldn’t quite make up the difference for the Eagles. BC also made 30 turnovers over the game, which is way, way, way too many.

BC did also get into some foul trouble, as Jaelyn Batts (who had 7 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 steals) fouled out of the game, and a number of Eagles got up to 3 personal fouls.

The Eagles otherwise played a decent game, shooting 50% from the floor, going 16-for-19 on free throws, and leading the game in rebounds 31-24. BC was led by Taylor Soule (20 points, 8 rebounds) and Makayla Dickens added 15 points, including her 1,000th career point as an Eagle. Unfortunately, Cam Swartz, who looked to be breaking out offensively last game, was held to just 6 points today.

The Eagles will look to even out their road record this Wednesday, as they head to UMass.