Final 2021 ACC Bowl Projections

Championship weekend brought some surprise victories, like Alabama romping Georgia in the SEC title game, and some tough falls from grace, like Oklahoma State blowing their CFP shot against Baylor. Here’s where the ACC stands with bowls, as selections may start as early as Sunday.

Pitt to the Peach Bowl in Atlanta versus Michigan State

Notre Dame to the Fiesta Bowl in Phoenix versus Oklahoma State

Wake Forest to the Cheez-It Bowl in Orlando versus Oklahoma

NC State to the Duke’s Mayo Bowl in Charlotte versus Arkansas

Clemson to the Gator Bowl in Jacksonville versus Texas A&M

Miami to the Sun Bowl in El Paso versus Washington State

Virginia to the New Era Pinstripe Bowl in NYC versus Minnesota

Louisville to the Military Bowl in Annapolis versus East Carolina

Boston College to the Fenway Bowl in Boston versus Houston

UNC to the Holiday Bowl in San Diego versus Arizona State

Virginia Tech to the Birmingham Bowl in Birmingham versus Auburn