Boston College Defeats Dartmouth, Wins Ledyard Classic

The Eagles are the winners of the 2021 Ledyard Classic after winning tonight’s game by a score of 6-1.

After starting out by taking a penalty just over a minute into the game, BC quickly turned things around to start building up a lead. Jack McBain was BC’s first goal scorer, continuing with the offensive show he began last night.

The Eagles went on the power play just about halfway into the period, and with everyone in perfect position around the goal, Marc McLauglin scored to put his team up 2-0. Mike Posma scored the final goal of the first period, taking a backward pass from Casey Carreau to give the Eagles a 3-0 lead heading into the first intermission.

The Eagles got right back to scoring in the second, as Marshall Warren put the Eagles up 4-0 despite almost tripping on a piece of broken stick on his way up the us. Dartmouth attempted to shut down BC’s momentum, scoring right in front of the net to cut the lead to 4-1. However, the Eagles quickly regained their 4 goal lead as McBain scored his second goal of the night and fourth of the weekend, putting BC up 5-1. McBain later left the game with an apparent injury.

Jack St. Ivany boosted BC’s lead with a rebound goal later in the second period, ensuring that BC would score 3 goals in both the first and second periods and giving the Eagles a 6-1 lead heading into the second intermission. Neither team scored in the third period.

Henry Wilder, who stepped in for Eric Dop this weekend, had another solid showing tonight, making 26 saves. Wilder allowed just 3 goals this weekend, and showed significant improvement from his last game in net.

The Eagles return to Conte a week from today for a 4 PM matchup against UConn. BC defeated the Huskies 2-1 earlier this season in Hartford.