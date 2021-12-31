Boston College hockey lineup vs. Dartmouth: Two minor changes

It’s always a little bit of a “hold your breath” moment when a lineup is posted these days, but the good news for BC men’s hockey is that they’ll be rolling out largely the same lineup as yesterday’s win for tonight’s Ledyard Classic championship game against Dartmouth (7:30 PM, ESPN+).

There were just a few small tweaks made to the BC lineup: Sam Sternschein, the Penn State transfer who has usually skated on BC’s third line, is out, with freshman winger Jack Dempsey instead playing in his first career game. Dempsey is not related to the former heavyweight champion of the world, but the 6’4’’ Natick native adds some size to the BC lineup and will play fourth line left wing.

Mike Posma slides from the fourth line up to the third line.

On defense, freshman Cade Alami will be the extra/7th defenseman, subbing in for Mitch Andres.

Henry Wilder will once again start in net for BC. The sophomore from Needham is now 2-1 on the season after posting the victory last night over Mercyhurst.

The puck drops at 7:30 PM. Let’s go Eagles!