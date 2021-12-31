Men’s basketball vs. UNC will be played Sunday at 1 PM on ESPN2

After a one-day delay we now know when BC men’s basketball will next be playing — they will take on the North Carolina Tar Heels on Sunday, January 2 at 1 PM. The game will be televised live on ESPN2:

UPDATE: Our game vs. @UNC_Basketball will tip at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 2 and will air live on ESPN2.#ForBoston pic.twitter.com/8KdvY4wesm — BC Men's Basketball (@BCMBB) December 31, 2021

It’ll be BC’s first game since December 13 when they lost at home to Albany, and their first ACC game since winning the conference opener against Notre Dame.

The last two BC games were postponed, and the Eagles-Tar Heels clash was originally scheduled to be on Saturday, January 1, but one extra day seems to be enough time to get the Eagles out of COVID protocols and have them ready to play.

UNC is 9-3 on the season and 1-0 in ACC play. They took down Georgia Tech in their ACC opener back on December 5. Since then, the Heels have three wins over lower-tier opponents but also were on the wrong end of a 98-69 pasting at the hands of #18 Kentucky.

UNC is unranked in sits at #35 in the KenPom rankings. BC is #128.