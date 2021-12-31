Game Thread: Boston College Hockey vs. Dartmouth at the Ledyard Bank Classic (7:30 PM, ESPN+)

Happy New Year, Eagles!

Boston College men’s hockey is looking to start their New Year’s celebrations with a trophy tonight as they take on the Dartmouth Big Green in the championship game of the Ledyard Bank Classic. It’s BC’s third ever appearance in Dartmouth’s holiday tournament, and the Eagles are looking to go 3-for-3 in taking home first place.

BC is now 9-5-3 on the season after last night’s 4-2 win over Mercyhurst, and is carrying a 5-game unbeaten streak into the game (3-0-2). However, they are looking to string together their first back to back wins of the season.

Dartmouth is 3-8-1, and advanced to the final by topping UNH 3-1 in last night’s late semifinal. They are 1-3-1 against Hockey East opponents this season, having tied Merrimack before last night’s win over UNH, and with losses to Providence, UVM and UConn.

The game can be watched live via ESPN+ in the US, or via the international feed here.

You can also listen to BC’s radio broadcast on 850 AM WEEI, or online at BCEagles.com.

Go Eagles!