Game Time, How to Watch, and More: Boston College Men’s Hockey vs Dartmouth

The Boston College Eagles will take on Dartmouth tonight to see who will come away as the 2021 Ledyard Classic champion. The Eagles defeated Mercyhurst yesterday afternoon and the Big Green beat UNH. The Lakers and the Wildcats will play at 4 PM today to determine who comes in 3rd place in the tournament and who will place last.

Who: Boston College Eagles (9-5-3, 5-3-2 HEA) vs Dartmouth Big Green (3-8-1, 2-5-0 ECAC)

Where: Hanover, New Hampshire

Rink COVID Protocol: The Ledyard Classic games are closed to the public. Fans can only watch them from home. Sad!

Puck Drop Time: Friday, December 31 at 730 PM

How to Watch: The game is set to air on ESPN+. You can access the feed here.

How to Listen: Listen locally on WEEI 850 AM or online on BC’s website.

How to Follow: Follow along via @bcinterruption and @bchockey on Twitter.

Live Stats: Live stats will be posted here.

Happy New Year!!!