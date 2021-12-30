BC hockey lineup vs. Mercyhurst: Henry Wilder starts in goal

Boston College men’s hockey returns to the ice at 4 PM to take on Mercyhurst in round one of the Ledyard Bank Classic in Hanover, NH, with the game being streamed live on ESPN+. Dartmouth and UNH face off in the late game, with the winners of today’s games facing off tomorrow in the final, and the losers playing in the consolation game.

The Eagles have released their lineup for today — always interesting in these times as you never know which teams are dealing with absences due to health and safety protocols.

The most noticeable omission from the BC lineup is goaltender Eric Dop, who does not appear on the line sheet; Henry Wilder instead will make his third start of the season between the pipes.

It is not reported at this time why Dop is not playing and whether it’s due to health and safety protocols; Connor Joyce and Liam Izyk are also noticeably absent, with Gentry Shamburger slotting in on the fourth line.

Wilder is 1-1 this season, backstopping a win against Holy Cross in the IceBreaker before being in net for BC’s loss to Bentley the following week.

Overall, BC thankfully is able to field four full lines, three full defense pairs and two goalies. Of course, we know some schools (ahem, Michigan) think that’s not enough players to field a team, but we digress.

The full lineup:

Kruse - McBain - Nesterenko

Kuntar - McLaughlin - Giles

Carreau - Ambrosio - Sternschein

Argentina - Posma - Shamburger

Warren-Helleson

Hreschuk-St. Ivany

Wells-Powell

Andres (extra defenseman)

Wilder