Game Time, How to Watch, and More: Boston College Men’s Hockey vs Mercyhurst

Will COVID cancel this game between when I schedule this and when it is published? Maybe! We’ll all find out together! What a week!

Who: Boston College Eagles (8-5-3, 5-3-2 HEA) vs Mercyhurst Lakers (4-9-4, 3-5-4-1 AHA)

Where: Hanover, New Hampshire

Rink COVID Protocol: The Ledyard Classic games are closed to the public. Fans can only watch them from home. Sad!

Puck Drop Time: Thursday, December 30 at 4 PM

How to Watch: The game is set to air on ESPN+. You can access the feed here.

How to Listen: Listen locally on WEEI 850 AM or online on BC’s website.

How to Follow: Follow along via @bcinterruption and @bchockey on Twitter.

Live Stats: Live stats will be posted here.

The winner of this game will play the winner of Dartmouth vs UNH on Friday (New Year’s Eve) at 7:30 PM. The losers of both games will face each other that afternoon at 4 PM.