Game Thread: Boston College men’s basketball vs. Notre Dame

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 27 Notre Dame at Boston College Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It’s ACC Opener Szn at Conte Forum tonight as Earl Grant and the Boston College Eagles take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Tipoff is coming right up at 6 PM ET and the game will be televised live on the ACC Network. If your cable/streaming subscription has ACC Network access, you can watch the game online here: https://www.espn.com/watch/player?id=39dab94b-982c-470f-86c8-51f1607477bf

You can also listen to the radio broadcast on WEEI 850 AM or online at https://bceagles.com/watch/?Live=1880.

BC is 5-3, and 5-0 at Conte after two wins over Columbia and USF since Thanksgiving. However, they dropped their three games against top-100 KenPom teams, URI and Utah - so will be looking for a big step up in quality of victory tonight.

Notre Dame is 3-3, coming off losses to Texas A&M and Illinois.

Chat about the game here, or join us over on Twitter at @bcinterruption as we get set for coach Earl Grant’s ACC Debut. Go Eagles!

