Tip-Off Time, How to Watch, and More: Boston College Men’s Basketball vs. Notre Dame

Can Boston College keep the winning streak alive when Notre Dame comes to town for both teams’ first ACC matchup of the season? Find out tonight!

Who: Boston College Eagles (5-3) vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (3-3)

Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, MA

Stadium COVID Protocol: Boston College requires that attendees show either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test. Masks are also required indoors at BC.

Tip Off Time: Friday, December 3 at 6 PM

How to Watch: The game is available to watch via ACC Network. If you have a cable/internet TV login that gets ACC Network, you can also watch the game via WatchESPN.com.

How to Listen: Listen locally on WEEI 850 AM.

How to Follow: Follow along via @bcinterruption and @bcmbb on Twitter

Live Stats: Live stats will be posted here.

Series Record: Notre Dame has a strong series lead, having beat BC 26 times and lost to the Eagles just 12 times. The Eagles snuck out a win in the last meeting between these two teams, winning 94-90 in February 2021.