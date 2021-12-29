BC men’s basketball vs. UNC moved to Sunday, January 2

Boston College’s men’s basketball game against North Carolina, originally scheduled for this coming Saturday, January 1 at Conte Forum, has been pushed back to Sunday, January 2. The game will tip at ‘either 12 pm or 1 pm’ with TV info to be announced according to BC’s press release.

The press release suggests that the Eagles are still in COVID-19 protocols, so it’s probably a good guess that players on the team are one extra day away from being fully cleared to play - though the reason wasn’t explicitly announced in the press release.

This comes on the heels of BC’s scheduled game for tonight against Florida State being postponed to a later date to be determined.

The good (?) news is that announcing this date seems to suggest the Eagles will theoretically be returning to action on Sunday rather than this game being further postponed - but of course, as always, these things are subject to change.

We’ll be here with more information if anything changes.