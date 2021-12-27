College Football Playoff: Who Are BC Fans Rooting For?

Tough week, huh? No Boston College football in the Military Bowl. No Boston College basketball vs. Florida State on Wednesday. No fans allowed for Boston College men’s hockey up at Dartmouth for the Ledyard Classic. At least those hockey games are happening, anyway.

As of now, the College Football Playoff is still on, though, and with the money and prestige involved, you’re more likely to see open tryouts to fill open roster spots than you are to see any of these teams actually pull out of their games. So, we’re curious... who you got?

CFP Semifinal #1: Cotton Bowl

December 31, 2021 — 3:30pm EST

No. 4 Cincinnati Bearcats

No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide

DraftKings odds:

Cincinnati +13.5 (-110), +385 moneyline

Alabama -13.5 (-110), -525 moneyline

Over 58 (-105), Under 58 (-115)

The Case For Alabama: You think David vs. Goliath is overdone. You don’t want to see an underdog win before BC. You think Bear Bryant had style. You don’t want the AAC to start thinking they belong in the same discussion as the ACC. You are a UConn fan and you just want to see the world, and your old conference home, burn to the ground.

The Case For Cincinnati: You think anyone who would root for Alabama to win the whole thing again needs therapy. You want the little guy to reach the top. War Damn Eagle. You want to see a non-super-power win the title so you can believe that BC can do it too someday.

CFP Semifinal #2: Orange Bowl

December 31, 2021 — 7:30pm EST

No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs

No. 2 Michigan Wolverines

DraftKings odds:

Georgia -7.5 (-105), -305 moneyline

Alabama +7.5 (-115), +240 moneyline

Over 45 (-115), Under 45 (-105)

The Case for Georgia: You think the Big Ten is overrated. Again. You think it’s funny that the #2 seed more than a touchdown underdog to the #3 seed. You are our very own Arthur Bailin. You think Script Ohio should somehow be put into the Metropolitan Museum of Art. You think the Dawgs are the only team left capable of beating Bama. You feel an allegiance to BC Guy Ryan Day and former OSU guy Jeff Hafley.

The Case for Michigan: You are tired of the SEC and want them to get their comeuppance for tipping the domino on this whole “Superconference” thing. You’re just generally a “northern football” kind of guy/gal. You are really mad at Jake Fromm for somehow making the Giants look even worse than they already are. You still feel the Don Brown connection even though he hasn’t been at The Big House in like two years.

Lastly — who do you want to win the whole thing?