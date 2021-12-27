Boston College men’s basketball game vs. Florida State postponed

Another day, another postponement announced for an upcoming game: Boston College’s men’s basketball game against Florida State, scheduled for this coming Wednesday, December 29, has been postponed due to COVID-related issues. It’s one of three games the ACC announced postponement for along with Duke-Clemson and Virginia Tech-UNC.

BC, Duke, and Virginia Tech are the three teams listed as being in COVID protocol currently. BC’s men’s basketball COVID issues come on the heels of BC football’s bowl game being canceled for similar reasons.

Due to the ACC’s updated COVID policies, they will attempt to reschedule the BC-Florida State game for a later date. BC also had their game against Wake Forest last week nixed.

As of now the Eagles, currently sitting at 6-5 on the season, are scheduled to return to play on New Year’s Day at Conte Forum, where they will take on North Carolina. As always... stay tuned for potential changes.