Moment #5 of 2021: BC baseball completes insane comeback against Auburn

We’re counting down the top 11 BC sports moments of the year, continuing today with #5. To catch you up:

#11: MBB win over Notre Dame on Senior Day under interim coach Scott Spinelli

#10: Men’s hockey’s first game with fans since March 2020 is a sellout win

#9: MBB wins in Earl Grant’s ACC opener

#8: Phil Jurkovec’s surprise return sparks football to win over VT

#7: Lacrosse makes the Final Four

#6: Fans return to Alumni Stadium for BC football’s win over Colgate

On to moment #5: BC baseball completes an insane, historic comeback to beat Auburn in an early-season matchup.

I frankly still can’t believe this happened so will refer to my words at the time:

In a turn of events that is almost impossible to comprehend - and still feels fake even as I type it out- #18 Boston College baseball rallied from a 9-1 deficit WITH TWO OUTS IN THE NINTH INNING!!! to beat #25 Auburn 11-9 in extra innings. Here is the link to the live stats if you don’t believe me, because I don’t even really believe it myself. The Eagles seemed on their way to being shellacked for the second straight game, with two of their first three batters in the ninth inning being retired, before... well....

BC put together your classic single, single, hit-by-pitch, walk, double rally to bring the tying run to the plate in the form of Sal Frelick. And then he did this:

That rally sent the game to extra innings, setting up Luke Gold’s go-ahead and ultimately game winning dinger in the 10th:

Baseball. It’s crazy. And rarely crazier than that.