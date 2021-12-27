Alec Lindstrom and Brandon Sebastian declare for NFL Draft

In the hours following the cancellation of BC’s Military Bowl game against ECU, we also learned about some departures of players to the NFL Draft:

Offensive lineman Alec Lindstrom posted his decision to declare for the draft, offering his thank you to both coaching staffs that oversaw his development at BC:

Lindstrom was voted as the ACC’s top center in 2021 and was a finalist for the Rimington Trophy as the top center in college football.

Brandon Sebastian, a senior defensive back from Chesire, CT, also announced his departure and declaration for the NFL Draft:

Sebastian had 4 interceptions this year, most memorably sealing the win for BC against Missouri in overtime back in September.

Lindstrom and Sebastian both theoretically could have taken the COVID redshirt and come back for a sixth season - a decision that I’m sure will be a difficult one for many players in the same situation.