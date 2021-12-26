 clock menu more-arrow no yes

BREAKING: The Military Bowl between Boston College and East Carolina canceled due to COVID-19 issues

By Curtis Flannery
Florida State v Boston College Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images

It was reported this morning that the Military Bowl, to be played on Monday between Boston College and East Carolina University, will be canceled due to COVID-19 issues.

This is terrible news for everyone involved, as these teams were looking forward to playing what should’ve been a good game to wrap up their 2021 NCAA football seasons. Specifically for Boston College, this was a chance to see what QB Phil Jurkovec could do with some significant rest of his injured hand.

According to these reports, the Boston College team has been effected deeply by COVID and could not field enough players.

With the rise in COVID cases over the past few weeks, largely thanks to the new Omicron variant, sporting events across the country and world are starting to be canceled or changed. Several NHL teams have gone on a pause, NBA teams have been signing replacement players for their rosters, the NFL has been rescheduling games, and other college football teams have been opting out of bowl games themselves.

UPDATE: The cancelation has been confirmed. The game will not be played.

