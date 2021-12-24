Moment #8 of 2021: Phil Jurkovec’s surprise return sparks BC win over Virginia Tech

We’re counting down the top 11 most enjoyable moments of the 2021 calendar year for BC athletics!

#11: MBB’s win on senior day over Notre Dame under interim coach Scott Spinelli

#10: Men’s hockey wins in front of a sold-out Conte Forum in the return of fans

#9: Men’s basketball tops Notre Dame in Earl Grant’s ACC opener

Today, moment #8: the return of Phil Jurkovec!

After BC football’s 21-6 loss to Syracuse on October 30, the mood in the Boston College athletics virtual universe was pretty glum; the Eagles fell to 4-4, early season high hopes were fizzling, and most frustratingly, BC’s inability to move the ball over the course of their four game losing streak made the games pretty tough to watch.

There was much debate and chatter in the week leading up to the VT game as to whether reliable senior Dennis Grosel or freshman Emmett Morehead should take the reins at QB. Both had their moments in the Syracuse game but neither was quite able to seize the job.

Then, on the night of BC’s red bandana game against Virginia Tech, the season got an unexpected shot in the arm not only via Phil Jurkovec’s surprising return, but also in the way it happened - a day of drama, a little light social media gamesmanship, and ultimately, joy in the stands at Alumni when Jurkovec came back and led BC to a win to snap their losing streak.

When Jurkovec ran for this early TD to give BC a lead they wouldn’t relinquish, it was one of the most enjoyable moments of the year. The dose of good vibes was exactly what the fanbase needed - the days of whispers, rumors, and will he/won’t he ending in a win was the most fun we’d had in weeks.

I'm on an airplane frantically refreshing Twitter about Phil Jurkovec news and someone just walked by me and saw my BC mask and said "BIG GAME TONIGHT I HEAR JURKOVEC MIGHT BE PLAYING??" and then we both had A Moment about it. — Grant Salzano (@Salzano14) November 5, 2021

While Jurkovec wasn’t quite at 100% in his return, he was able to do enough to get BC to a bowl game, and build excitement for the Jurk-Flowers 2022 ‘one last ride’ tour — not to mention the upcoming bowl game.