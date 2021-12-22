Moment #10 of 2021: Sold-out crowd roars BC men’s hockey to victory in home opener

The countdown of top moments of 2021 continues today as we move on to moment #10 - Friday, October 15, when BC men’s hockey returned to Conte Forum in front of fans for the first time in 19 months.

Nobody quite knew what to expect this fall when fans were allowed back in to venues like Conte Forum. Would the students come back to hockey after a year+ away? The answer was a resounding yes for the home opener where a sold-out, 7,000+ crowd greeted the Eagles as they came back to beat Northeastern 5-3.

The win was an early sign of the leap forward in play by senior leaders Marc McLaughlin and Pat Giles, and picking up a win in the Hockey East opener is always nice - but the story of the game above and beyond anything on the ice was the fans, who absolutely rocked the house and provided the best atmosphere at Conte Forum in quite some time:

The steal and the snipe from @pegiles19 pic.twitter.com/b5dWcr9i5k — BC Hockey (@BCHockey) October 16, 2021

It was a great reminder of just how much fun a fantastic college hockey atmosphere can be - something we got to enjoy again during the first BC-BU game of the year at Agganis in December - and how loud Conte can rock when you have the right combination of a big crowd and a great home performance. May we see more of this in 2022.