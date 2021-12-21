WR Zay Flowers to return to Boston College in 2022

Entering the 2021 season, Boston College football fans had visions in their head of the Phil Jurkovec -> Zay Flowers connection — so prolific in 2020 — being an ACC-leading force. Due to injury, it never quite worked out that way. But with the announcement today that Zay Flowers will return to BC in 2022, that hope is renewed heading in to next season:

Jurkovec and Flowers will both be looking to drive BC forward while also elevating their draft stock in 2022:

Phil Jurkovec and Zay Flowers are going to make each other a lot of money in 2022.



You can take that to the bank. — Tyler Calvaruso (@tyler_calvaruso) December 22, 2021

This is great news for the Eagles as their two offensive leaders have a chance for a “do over” - starting with the upcoming bowl game against East Carolina, in which it seems like Jurkovec will be much closer to 100% health than he was at the end of the regular season.

This past year, Flowers had 44 receptions for 746 yards and 5 TD - numbers that were hampered by the passing game’s struggles after Jurkovec’s injury. In 2020, Flowers had 56 catches for 892 yards and 9 TD, adding a rushing TD on top of that - numbers he’ll be looking to top in a full season next year.

Great news for Eagles fans and another thing to be excited about heading in to bowl week!