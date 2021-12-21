Men’s Basketball Preview: Boston College @ Wake Forest

The Boston College Eagles (6-5) travel down to North Carolina to play the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (11-1) Wednesday evening at 6pm on December 22nd. Boston College is coming off a very bad loss, 61-57 against an Albany team that is one of the worst teams in college basketball. Wake, on the other hand, sits at 11-1, in first place of the ACC, and on a 5-game winning streak.

So far Wake’s offense has been terrific, ranking in the top 25 in PPG and FG%. Senior guard Alondes Williams has been leading that charge, putting up 21 PPG so far this season, including 36 and 34 point performances in his last 2 contests. The Demon Deacon offense is on a roll headed into this game against the Eagles and it will be tough for BC’s defense to overcome. But given BC’s slow pace of play and defensive intensity, they can turn any game into a high variance result, for better (Notre Dame) or for worse (Albany).

Wake Forest’s defense is also pretty good, not terrific, but the Eagles offense will still probably be overmatched if previous performance is any indication. BC struggles to put together much consistency on the offensive side of the ball, which will make performances against some of the ACC’s best squads like Wake Forest difficult.

Prediction

I don’t have much hope for the Eagles in this one. Wake is red hot team with a lot of veteran leadership, while Boston College... is not that. BC’s defense may be able to slow down Wake better than some of the Demon Deacons’ other opponents, but it likely won’t be enough.

Final Score: Wake Forest 77 Boston College 66