Boston College Women’s Basketball Dominates Penn State in ACC/Big Ten Challenge

The Eagles ensured a point for the ACC in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge tonight, as they defeated Penn State by a score of 86-69.

The game stayed close for much of the first half, as Penn State’s 3 point shooting kept them in the game despite BC totally dominating the board. BC led just 37-32 heading into the second half.

However, this BC team continues to be a consistent third quarter team. BC went 5-for-8 on 3s in the third and continued to grab tons of rebounds, and the Eagles took a 66-48 lead into the final quarter.

Taylor Soule, who struggled to score from the floor tonight, started off the fourth quarter scoring with a pair of free throws. Penn State really fought back in the fourth, but with BC leading by 18-20 points for much of the quarter they weren’t able to make any real attempt at a comeback.

Key Takeaways