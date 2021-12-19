25 UNC Defeats Boston College Women’s Basketball With 4th Quarter Surge

The Boston College women’s basketball team lost a heartbreaker to an undefeated UNC team today, blowing a lead and falling to the Tarheels by a score of 76-73.

The Eagles led for just over 3⁄ 4 of the game, leading by as much as 15 points at time. The Eagles shot 50.9% and out-rebounded UNC 40-27.

Cameron Swartz and Marnelle Garraud led BC with 20 points each, while Taylor Soule was held to just 6 points.

Although they played a clean shooting game, too many turnovers and fouls did the Eagles in today. The Eagles hit 5 team fouls early in the 4th quarter, allowing the Tarheels a lot of freebie points and possessions, which allowed them to ultimately stage a successful comeback. Messy passing and other mistakes also resulted in a whopping 27 BC turnovers. Additionally, UNC grabbed 16 steals throughout the game.

While blowing a big lead is never what you want to see from your team, and this game certainly exposed some areas the Eagles need to work on as they head into ACC play, the positive takeaway from today is that this BC team is capable of playing competitive games against the top teams in the NCAA.