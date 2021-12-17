3* TE RJ Maryland decommits from Boston College

Today on Twitter, Boston College commit RJ Maryland announced that he would not be signing with the Eagles and instead will be opening up his recruitment once again.

Maryland is a 3-star recruit in the 247 composite rankings and would have been BC’s 3rd tight end of the class had he signed, joining TEs Matt Ragan and Jeremiah Franklin. It is unknown why Maryland has decommitted.

Despite this loss, Boston College still boasts the 37th-ranked recruiting class for 2022 and 5th-ranked 2022 class in the ACC, trailing just UNC, FSU, Clemson, and Virginia Tech. It’s an impressive start for Hafley at BC, getting the 37th-ranked class both for 2021 and 2022 so far. Former head coach Steve Addazio never reached a better than 51st in 247’s composite.

There are no remaining recruits for Boston College this cycle that have committed but not signed. There are plenty out there with offers to BC who have yet to sign or commit anywhere else, though, so this recruiting season is not over and these rankings are not set in stone.