Boston College National Signing Day Recap

By Niraj Patel
The early signing day was a great one for Boston College. 21 players for the Class of ‘22 thus far put pen to paper with hopefully a few more trickling in. Rivals and other sites have this class ranked at #22 right now, which is good for the best in school history. Hafley’s Zoom-class was even up there at #33. Times are a-changing. The Eagles haven’t had a top 30 class since 2004.

The staff continues to broaden their horizons, expanding the typical geographical breakdown of BC’s recruiting classes of days past. In all, they’ve hit 11 states, to go with Canada and Australia. There are five defensive linemen in the class, most of any position group, to go with three offensive linemen, two apiece for receivers, tight ends, running backs, and linebackers, and one for the other positions. As alluded to above, you’ll see a couple of four-star recruits as well.

The signing period extends until Friday, but here is who we will be welcoming to the Heights.

Offense

QB Peter Delaportas: 6-4, 200, New Jersey

OT Jude Bowry: 6-5, 285, Maryland

OL Noah Clifford: 6-5, 280, Tennessee

OL Jack Funke: 6-6, 290 Massachusetts

RB Cam Barfield: 5-8, 180, Nevada

RB Alex Broome: 5-8, 185, Tennessee

WR Joseph Griffin: 6-4, 210, Massachusetts

WR Ismael Zamor: 6-1, 190, Massachusetts

TE Jeremiah Franklin: 6-4, 225, Maryland

TE Matthew Ragan: 6-5, 230, Massachusetts

Defense

DE Joshua Hardy: 6-3, 235, Maryland

DE Gilbert Tongrongou: 6-3, 250, Virginia

DE Clive Wilson: 6-5, 245, Ohio

DE Kivon Wright: 6-4, 217, Louisiana

DT Kwan Williams: 6-1, 290, Maryland

OLB Daveon Crouch: 6-2, 215, Florida

OLB Edwin Kolenge: 6-3, 220, Quebec

S/LB Sione Hala: 6-2, 210, California

CB Amari Jackson: 6-0, 180, Georgia

ATH CJ Clinkscales: 5-7, 180, Georgia

Special Teams

P Sam Candotti, 6-1, 170, Australia

2-star, 247 has him as the #7 punter in the class

Congrats and welcome to all!

