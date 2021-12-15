Boston College National Signing Day Recap

The early signing day was a great one for Boston College. 21 players for the Class of ‘22 thus far put pen to paper with hopefully a few more trickling in. Rivals and other sites have this class ranked at #22 right now, which is good for the best in school history. Hafley’s Zoom-class was even up there at #33. Times are a-changing. The Eagles haven’t had a top 30 class since 2004.

The staff continues to broaden their horizons, expanding the typical geographical breakdown of BC’s recruiting classes of days past. In all, they’ve hit 11 states, to go with Canada and Australia. There are five defensive linemen in the class, most of any position group, to go with three offensive linemen, two apiece for receivers, tight ends, running backs, and linebackers, and one for the other positions. As alluded to above, you’ll see a couple of four-star recruits as well.

The signing period extends until Friday, but here is who we will be welcoming to the Heights.

Offense

QB Peter Delaportas: 6-4, 200, New Jersey

OT Jude Bowry: 6-5, 285, Maryland

Maryland ➡️ BC for the top OT in the state.



Welcome to the Heights @BowryJude #GetIn pic.twitter.com/WiZ3dIg7H4 — BC Football (@BCFootball) December 15, 2021

OL Noah Clifford: 6-5, 280, Tennessee

The No. 2 OT in Connecticut is in.



Welcome to the Heights @BigNoah79 #GetIn pic.twitter.com/o5QqO45ufW — BC Football (@BCFootball) December 15, 2021

OL Jack Funke: 6-6, 290 Massachusetts

One of the best from the Commonwealth has decided to stay home!



Welcome to the Heights @_jackfunke #GetIn pic.twitter.com/7jBNa1NohC — BC Football (@BCFootball) December 15, 2021

RB Cam Barfield: 5-8, 180, Nevada

One of Las Vegas' top standouts just made it official.



Welcome to the Heights @Cambarfield123 #GetIn pic.twitter.com/KWCemtw6Ga — BC Football (@BCFootball) December 15, 2021

RB Alex Broome: 5-8, 185, Tennessee

One of Tennessee's best RBs is in.



Welcome to the Heights @ABroome20 #GetIn pic.twitter.com/hZFtgoCT70 — BC Football (@BCFootball) December 15, 2021

WR Joseph Griffin: 6-4, 210, Massachusetts

WR Ismael Zamor: 6-1, 190, Massachusetts

Everett ➡️ BC continues to be the move.



Welcome to the Heights @ZamorIsmael #GetIn pic.twitter.com/zbTt82AI79 — BC Football (@BCFootball) December 15, 2021

TE Jeremiah Franklin: 6-4, 225, Maryland

Maryland's No. 1 TE is shipping up to Boston.



Welcome to the Heights @jeremiahf03 #GetIn pic.twitter.com/uci9ZUKF5z — BC Football (@BCFootball) December 15, 2021

TE Matthew Ragan: 6-5, 230, Massachusetts

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️



The No. 1 TE from Massachusetts is in.



Welcome to the Heights @36Mattyice #GetIn pic.twitter.com/pg0BpcQbFw — BC Football (@BCFootball) December 15, 2021

Defense

DE Joshua Hardy: 6-3, 235, Maryland

The No. 2 edge rusher in all of Maryland is in.



Welcome to the Heights @JoshCHardy1 #GetIn pic.twitter.com/qWXpjnLQEd — BC Football (@BCFootball) December 15, 2021

DE Gilbert Tongrongou: 6-3, 250, Virginia

ESPN's No. 1 DT from Virginia is in!



Welcome to the Heights @Gilbert_T53 #GetIn pic.twitter.com/1XZKOpba04 — BC Football (@BCFootball) December 15, 2021

DE Clive Wilson: 6-5, 245, Ohio

No. 1 strongside DE in Ohio is heading to Boston.



Welcome to the Heights @CliveWilson_ #GetIn pic.twitter.com/i24Xqt8EYo — BC Football (@BCFootball) December 15, 2021

DE Kivon Wright: 6-4, 217, Louisiana

DT Kwan Williams: 6-1, 290, Maryland

OLB Daveon Crouch: 6-2, 215, Florida

Those Florida LBs just hit different.



Welcome to the Heights @CrouchDaveon #GetIn pic.twitter.com/L5n4TMsQpD — BC Football (@BCFootball) December 15, 2021

OLB Edwin Kolenge: 6-3, 220, Quebec

The No. 2 prospect from is in.



Welcome to the Heights @EdwinTara #GetIn pic.twitter.com/R4N7GlUMPK — BC Football (@BCFootball) December 15, 2021

S/LB Sione Hala: 6-2, 210, California

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️



The No. 3 safety in all of California is in.



Welcome to the Heights @hala_sione #GetIn pic.twitter.com/VDYkoTJJaq — BC Football (@BCFootball) December 15, 2021

CB Amari Jackson: 6-0, 180, Georgia

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️



One of the nation's best cornerbacks is in.



Welcome to the Heights @Amarjackson1 #GetIn pic.twitter.com/h1hfHaKrHf — BC Football (@BCFootball) December 15, 2021

ATH CJ Clinkscales: 5-7, 180, Georgia

Bringing in one of Georgia's top playmakers & a three-time state champ.



Welcome to the Heights @CJ_Clinkscales #GetIn pic.twitter.com/zCqVbOVsij — BC Football (@BCFootball) December 15, 2021

Special Teams

P Sam Candotti, 6-1, 170, Australia

2-star, 247 has him as the #7 punter in the class

National Signing Day is tomorrow in the US, but it started TODAY Down Under!



The No. 4 ranked prospect in Australia is IN!



Welcome to the Heights @SCandotti26!!#ForTheBrand pic.twitter.com/TOxPygdVQ9 — BC Football (@BCFootball) December 14, 2021

Congrats and welcome to all!