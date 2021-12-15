Boston College National Signing Day Recap

The early signing day was a great one for Boston College. 21 players for the Class of ‘22 thus far put pen to paper with hopefully a few more trickling in. Rivals and other sites have this class ranked at #22 right now, which is good for the best in school history. Hafley’s Zoom-class was even up there at #33. Times are a-changing. The Eagles haven’t had a top 30 class since 2004.
The staff continues to broaden their horizons, expanding the typical geographical breakdown of BC’s recruiting classes of days past. In all, they’ve hit 11 states, to go with Canada and Australia. There are five defensive linemen in the class, most of any position group, to go with three offensive linemen, two apiece for receivers, tight ends, running backs, and linebackers, and one for the other positions. As alluded to above, you’ll see a couple of four-star recruits as well.
The signing period extends until Friday, but here is who we will be welcoming to the Heights.
Offense
QB Peter Delaportas: 6-4, 200, New Jersey
⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️— BC Football (@BCFootball) December 15, 2021
Jersey's No. 1 QB is in.
Welcome to the Heights @peterdel8 #GetIn pic.twitter.com/2QFhbus1OS
OT Jude Bowry: 6-5, 285, Maryland
Maryland ➡️ BC for the top OT in the state.— BC Football (@BCFootball) December 15, 2021
Welcome to the Heights @BowryJude #GetIn pic.twitter.com/WiZ3dIg7H4
OL Noah Clifford: 6-5, 280, Tennessee
The No. 2 OT in Connecticut is in.— BC Football (@BCFootball) December 15, 2021
Welcome to the Heights @BigNoah79 #GetIn pic.twitter.com/o5QqO45ufW
OL Jack Funke: 6-6, 290 Massachusetts
One of the best from the Commonwealth has decided to stay home!— BC Football (@BCFootball) December 15, 2021
Welcome to the Heights @_jackfunke #GetIn pic.twitter.com/7jBNa1NohC
RB Cam Barfield: 5-8, 180, Nevada
One of Las Vegas' top standouts just made it official.— BC Football (@BCFootball) December 15, 2021
Welcome to the Heights @Cambarfield123 #GetIn pic.twitter.com/KWCemtw6Ga
RB Alex Broome: 5-8, 185, Tennessee
One of Tennessee's best RBs is in.— BC Football (@BCFootball) December 15, 2021
Welcome to the Heights @ABroome20 #GetIn pic.twitter.com/hZFtgoCT70
WR Joseph Griffin: 6-4, 210, Massachusetts
⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️— BC Football (@BCFootball) December 15, 2021
The Commonwealth's No. 1 WR is in.
Welcome to the Heights @Joegogetit2 #GetIn pic.twitter.com/XOiTKsEUkg
WR Ismael Zamor: 6-1, 190, Massachusetts
Everett ➡️ BC continues to be the move.— BC Football (@BCFootball) December 15, 2021
Welcome to the Heights @ZamorIsmael #GetIn pic.twitter.com/zbTt82AI79
TE Jeremiah Franklin: 6-4, 225, Maryland
Maryland's No. 1 TE is shipping up to Boston.— BC Football (@BCFootball) December 15, 2021
Welcome to the Heights @jeremiahf03 #GetIn pic.twitter.com/uci9ZUKF5z
TE Matthew Ragan: 6-5, 230, Massachusetts
⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️— BC Football (@BCFootball) December 15, 2021
The No. 1 TE from Massachusetts is in.
Welcome to the Heights @36Mattyice #GetIn pic.twitter.com/pg0BpcQbFw
Defense
DE Joshua Hardy: 6-3, 235, Maryland
The No. 2 edge rusher in all of Maryland is in.— BC Football (@BCFootball) December 15, 2021
Welcome to the Heights @JoshCHardy1 #GetIn pic.twitter.com/qWXpjnLQEd
DE Gilbert Tongrongou: 6-3, 250, Virginia
ESPN's No. 1 DT from Virginia is in!— BC Football (@BCFootball) December 15, 2021
Welcome to the Heights @Gilbert_T53 #GetIn pic.twitter.com/1XZKOpba04
DE Clive Wilson: 6-5, 245, Ohio
No. 1 strongside DE in Ohio is heading to Boston.— BC Football (@BCFootball) December 15, 2021
Welcome to the Heights @CliveWilson_ #GetIn pic.twitter.com/i24Xqt8EYo
DE Kivon Wright: 6-4, 217, Louisiana
One of Houston's top-ranked DEs is in.— BC Football (@BCFootball) December 15, 2021
Welcome to the Heights @iam_kdw #GetIn pic.twitter.com/UK8zdVmKrx
DT Kwan Williams: 6-1, 290, Maryland
⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ and Maryland's No. 2 DT is in!— BC Football (@BCFootball) December 15, 2021
Welcome to the Heights @williams_kwan #GetIn pic.twitter.com/9kpUFVYrc9
OLB Daveon Crouch: 6-2, 215, Florida
Those Florida LBs just hit different.— BC Football (@BCFootball) December 15, 2021
Welcome to the Heights @CrouchDaveon #GetIn pic.twitter.com/L5n4TMsQpD
OLB Edwin Kolenge: 6-3, 220, Quebec
The No. 2 prospect from is in.— BC Football (@BCFootball) December 15, 2021
Welcome to the Heights @EdwinTara #GetIn pic.twitter.com/R4N7GlUMPK
S/LB Sione Hala: 6-2, 210, California
⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️— BC Football (@BCFootball) December 15, 2021
The No. 3 safety in all of California is in.
Welcome to the Heights @hala_sione #GetIn pic.twitter.com/VDYkoTJJaq
CB Amari Jackson: 6-0, 180, Georgia
⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️— BC Football (@BCFootball) December 15, 2021
One of the nation's best cornerbacks is in.
Welcome to the Heights @Amarjackson1 #GetIn pic.twitter.com/h1hfHaKrHf
ATH CJ Clinkscales: 5-7, 180, Georgia
Bringing in one of Georgia's top playmakers & a three-time state champ.— BC Football (@BCFootball) December 15, 2021
Welcome to the Heights @CJ_Clinkscales #GetIn pic.twitter.com/zCqVbOVsij
Special Teams
P Sam Candotti, 6-1, 170, Australia
2-star, 247 has him as the #7 punter in the class
National Signing Day is tomorrow in the US, but it started TODAY Down Under!— BC Football (@BCFootball) December 14, 2021
The No. 4 ranked prospect in Australia is IN!
Welcome to the Heights @SCandotti26!!#ForTheBrand pic.twitter.com/TOxPygdVQ9
Congrats and welcome to all!
