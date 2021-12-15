21 recruits sign with Boston College football on National Signing Day; 1 decommit; 1 up in the air

National Signing Day has come and gone with very little in the way of drama or surprise for BC — and that’s a good thing, as Jeff Hafley and the Eagles put together a very good recruiting class that’s ranked #5 in the ACC, and #28 in the nation according to 247Sports. It’s BC’s highest-rated class in over a decade.

Of the 23 initial commits to BC football, 21 put pen to paper to sign their letters of intent on national signing day - starting with punter Sam Candotti when December 15 arrived in Australia, and ending with highly touted defensive back Sione Hala in California in the past hour.

The No. 3 safety in all of California is in.



Welcome to the Heights @hala_sione #GetIn

One expected signee decommitted, 3-star CB Jamal Hood, a Maryland-based prospect who as actually BC’s first commit to this class. It is unknown where he will land at this time but it appears it will not be BC.

One other BC commit’s status is up in the air - RJ Maryland, a 3/4-star receiver out of Texas. While listed as a hard commit to BC still according to the recruiting services, Maryland was still receiving offers and interest in recent weeks, including a recent offer from SMU and standing offers from a number of other P5 and G5 programs. It’s not known yet if/when Maryland will sign. BC Bulletin’s AJ Black reported that it’s a “fluid situation.”

Overall, a positive and exciting day for Jeff Hafley, who will address the media at 3:30 ET to discuss the class.

Standouts include the aforementioned Hala, rated 3 or 4 stars depending on which site you look at, and 4-star WR Joseph Griffin of Springfield, MA - the #3 player in Massachusetts.

RJ Maryland would be a great addition to the class if he ultimately signs, as the 4-star rated WR is Rivals’ #39 WR and a top-50 player in Texas. We’ll keep our eyes open for news on him.

BC did pretty well locally this year, scooping up the #3 in Griffin, #5 (TE Matt Ragan), #7 (WR Ismael Zamor), and #8 (OT Jack Funke)-rated players in Massachusetts. MA’s #1 prospect, OT Ty Chan, signed with Notre Dame.

The Eagles also inked the #5 player in Connecticut in defensive end Noah Clifford.