Jahmin Muse transfers to Buffalo; Joe Sparacio to Eastern Michigan

Two Boston College football players whose intentions to transfer were already known officially announced their landing spots on National Signing Day.

Cornerback Jahmin Muse is heading to Buffalo:

Muse, a 6’0’’, grad student DB from New Jersey entering his final year of eligibility, was knocked out of this season due to injury after eight games. In 2020 he led BC with 3 interceptions in 11 starts.

Meanwhile, Joe Sparacio is committed to Eastern Michigan.

He may be from the ☀️ state, but make no mistake, he's here to ruin the offense's day ⛈️ @JoeSparacio34 is our newest LOCKDOWN linebacker ✅✅✅#EMUEagles | #ETOUGH | #BeDifferent pic.twitter.com/rkkJHmEDkb — Eastern Michigan Football (@EMUFB) December 15, 2021

Sparacio, a 5’11’’ linebacker from Florida, played in 10 games for BC this season, making 5 total tackles. His biggest year came in 2019, when he played in all 13 games for the Eagles and had 50 total tackles. His move to Eastern Michigan should give him a chance to move back up the depth chart and start more games in 2022.

Best of luck to both players on the next chapter in their football careers!