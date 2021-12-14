Punter Sam Candotti becomes first 2022 National Signing Day signee for Boston College

Tomorrow, December 15, is National Signing Day, wherein high school football players across the land will (for the most part) make official and formal their existing commitments by signing their letters of intent.

Because Australia is 44 hours ahead* (*editor: fact check this) of Eastern Standard Time, National Signing Day has already arrived there, which means BC already was able to get their first e-signature of the 2022 signing season: punter Sam Candotti.

National Signing Day is tomorrow in the US, but it started TODAY Down Under!



The No. 4 ranked prospect in Australia is IN!



Welcome to the Heights @SCandotti26!!#ForTheBrand pic.twitter.com/TOxPygdVQ9 — BC Football (@BCFootball) December 14, 2021

Candotti is the #4 ranked recruit in Australia, a country that’s gaining a reputation for developing good kickers who move over from Australian Rules or rugby. He’s the #7-ranked punter by 247Sports.

The pathway should be there for Candotti to at least fight to succeed Grant Carlson as BC’s punter, as the only other listed punter on the BC roster is K/P and fellow grad student Jon Tessitore.

We’ll keep you posted on highlights and surprises from National Signing Day, but for now, Hafley & co. are off and running (or I guess kicking).