Statistical Preview: BC men’s basketball vs. Albany

By Eagle_Analytic
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: DEC 11 Boston College at Saint Louis

Boston College Eagles (6-4, Kenpom #115) vs Albany Great Danes (2-7, Kenpom #321)

Monday, December 13, 2021 - 8 PM - ACC Network

Should be another slow paced game, as they all are, but BC should be able to have their way with Albany on the defensive side of the ball. Albany is an extremely poor offensive team in all four factors, not ranking higher than 200 in any of them.

Same thing on the defensive side as the Great Danes are only in the top 200 in turnover forced rate and FTR allowed. Against a BC team that loves to attack the offensive boards, Albany could be outmatched and this one could get ugly fairly quickly.

