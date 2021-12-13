Statistical Preview: BC men’s basketball vs. Albany

*Graphics by @Eagle_Analytic on Twitter.

Boston College Eagles (6-4, Kenpom #115) vs Albany Great Danes (2-7, Kenpom #321)

Monday, December 13, 2021 - 8 PM - ACC Network

Albany day! BC (-16, KenPom 115) should be able to get a dominant win tonight as they welcome the Albany Great Danes (KP 327) and try to get back on track after a tough loss to Saint Louis (KP 82) on the road pic.twitter.com/c0ErNcSPjo — Eagle Sports Analytics (@Eagle_Analytic) December 13, 2021

Should be another slow paced game, as they all are, but BC should be able to have their way with Albany on the defensive side of the ball. Albany is an extremely poor offensive team in all four factors, not ranking higher than 200 in any of them.

Same thing on the defensive side as the Great Danes are only in the top 200 in turnover forced rate and FTR allowed. Against a BC team that loves to attack the offensive boards, Albany could be outmatched and this one could get ugly fairly quickly.

