Men’s Basketball Preview: Boston College vs Albany

The Boston College Eagles (6-4) play the Albany Great Danes (2-7) tonight, Monday December 13th, at 8pm ET. The away team Albany had a very rough start to their season (0-5), but have started to pick up some pieces after going 2-2 in their last 4 with wins over Eastern Illinois and Columbia. Boston College has been streaky to start the season, going on short winning and losing streaks, and most recently lost 79-68 to Saint Louis in a game that was never really close.

To be blunt, Albany is a bad team. They have one of the worst offenses in all of D1 (349th of 358 in KenPom) and their defense isn’t stellar itself (205th). Thie record reflects this, losing badly to teams in the Ivy League that are similar to the Dartmouth team BC crushed to start the year. Boston College’s players are better and they should be heavily favored. This is the last non-conference game of the regular season for Boston College, so a win here should be essential as the team heads into winter break and ACC play from here on out.

It’s finals week at Boston College this week also, so student turnout may be even lower than normal. BC Athletics seems to be trying to hop on the BCMBB “sickos” movement happening on Twitter by handing out some free shirts and trying to get students to the game. We’ll see how that goes.

Prediction

This should be a pretty easy win for BC. They’re not very good, so a close-ish game isn’t out of the question, but a loss would be extremely bad.

Final Score: Boston College 81 Albany 65