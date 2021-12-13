BC Interruption Player of the Week: Marc McLaughlin (Men’s Hockey)

Boston College men’s hockey captain Marc McLaughlin is our player of the week thanks to a 3 goal, 1 assist week that helped BC defeat Brown and then earn a tie/shootout win over Boston University. (Shootout wins count as ties, but BC earned an extra point in the Hockey East standing thanks to winning the shootout.)

On Tuesday, McLaughlin got the scoring started early against Brown, putting BC up 1-0 just under 5 minutes into the game. He then closed out BC’s scoring with a breakaway midway through the 3rd period, putting BC up 5-1 in what would end up being a 5-2 victory. His second goal was his 11th of the season, a career high for him.

McLaughlin’s biggest moment of the week came on Friday night against BU. The Eagles came into the third period of the game down 2-0, but he came out ready to fight in the final 20 minutes of regulation and scored BC’s first goal of the game exactly a minute into the period. His goal kicked off 3 straight goals from BC, putting them ahead 3-2. BU would eventually tie things up at 3, but McLaughlin’s energy and refusal to quit helped BC to stage a comeback that resulted in 1 point for the Eagles in the Hockey East standings.

2021-22 BC Interruption Players of the Week

Hannah Bilka, Women’s Hockey: 10/25, 12/6

Pat Garwo III, Football: 9/27

Sarah Johnson, Field Hockey: 9/20

Phil Jurkovec, Football: 11/8

Megan Kramer, Swimming: 11/21

DeMarr Langford Jr., Men’s Basketball: 11/15

Abigail Levy, Women’s Hockey: 10/4

Jack McBain, Men’s Hockey: 11/1

Marc McLaughlin, Men’s Hockey: 12/13

Taylor Soule, Women’s Basketball: 11/29

Lauren White, Women’s Cross Country: 10/11