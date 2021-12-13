Tip-Off Time, How to Watch, and More: Boston College Men’s Basketball vs. UAlbany

The Eagles continue to struggle on the road, but return to Conte Forum tonight to face UAlbany. Can BC stay undefeated on home court? We’ll find out tonight, but this would be a pretty abysmal loss!

Who: Boston College Eagles (6-1, 1-0 ACC) vs. UAlbany Great Danes (2-7)

Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, MA

Stadium COVID Protocol: Boston College requires that attendees show either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test. Masks are also required indoors at BC.

Tip Off Time: Monday, December 13 at 8 PM

How to Watch: The game is available to watch via ACC Network. If you have a cable/internet TV login that gets ACC Network, you can also watch the game via WatchESPN.com.

How to Listen: Listen locally on WEEI 850 AM or online here.

How to Follow: Follow along via @bcinterruption and @bcmbb on Twitter

Live Stats: Live stats will be posted here.

Series Record: These programs have only met once before, in December 2019. The Eagles hosted the Great Danes at Conte for that matchup as well, and won the game 72-51.