Boston College Athletics Wrap Up, Week 15: Women’s Basketball Defeats UMass, Men’s Hockey Goes 1-0-1

Need a recap of what happened on the Heights last week? Here’s what your favorite Eagles teams accomplished...

Men’s Basketball

The Eagles played just one game this weekend, losing to Saint Louis in a bummer of a loss after last week’s huge win over Notre Dame. The Eagles fell to Saint Louis by a score of 79-68, thanks mostly to a pretty rough first half. Our full recap is available here.

Women’s Basketball

The women’s basketball team picked up a solid road win this week, defeating UMass 66-60 to improve to 7-2 overall and 2-2 away from Conte. (Full recap here.) The Eagle were also scheduled to play UNH this week, and while both teams were medically cleared to play, UNH declined to compete.

Men’s Hockey

The men’s hockey team returned from COVID protocol in a big way this week. On Tuesday, BC returned to action with a 5-2 victory over Brown. BC then headed down Comm Ave on Friday night to face BU, where a third period comeback sent the game to overtime and then the shootout. The Eagles “won” the game in the shootout, which counts as a tie but gives them an extra point in the Hockey East standings. Our recaps can be found here and here.

Women’s Hockey

The Eagles lose to Vermont on Friday night by a score of 3-1. UVM scored 6 minutes into the game, but Caroline Goffredo scored an unassisted goal just under 3 minutes later to tie the game at 1. UVM followed up by scoring with 2 minutes left in the first, and then again with 5 seconds to go in the period to take a 3-1 lead that would hold throughout the rest of the game. Abigail Levy made 44 saves for BC, while the Eagles managed just 16 shots on goal the entire game.