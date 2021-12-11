Boston College Men’s Basketball Falls to St. Louis

The Boston College men’s basketball team fell to Saint Louis tonight by a score of 79-68. The Eagles are now 6-4 on the season and have yet to win a game outside of Conte Forum.

Saint Louis completely dominated the first half of the game, limiting BC to just 19 points and scoring 36 points of their own. BC tried to fight back in the second, but despite out-scoring Saint Louis by 6 points the Eagles couldn’t manage a comeback.

The Eagles shot 29.6% in the first half before improving to 53.1% in the second. Saint Louis shot over 50% for the entire game.

Makai Ashton-Langford was BC’s leading scorer with 18 points, and DeMarr Langford added 14 points and 5 rebounds to BC’s total.

Tonight’s loss is the most points the Eagles have given up this season, which isn’t reassuring as BC gets closer and closer to the difficult portion of their schedule.

BC returns to Conte on Monday night to face UAlbany. The Eagles will look to stay undefeated at home in addition to keeping this from turning into a losing streak.