Boston College men’s basketball vs. St. Louis: Statistical preview

Boston College Eagles (6-3, Kenpom #115) @ Saint Louis Billikens (7-3, Kenpom #89)

Saturday, December 11, 2021 - 5 PM ET - NBC Sports Network

Game preview thread:

.@BCMBB takes the trip to St. Louis to take on fellow Jesuits, the Saint Louis Billikens, tomorrow. We've got our official game preview HERE. BC has shot up 30 spots since the start of the season with a strong start, but they'll face a stiff test tomorrow pic.twitter.com/ymaw9yQq5W — Eagle Sports Analytics (@Eagle_Analytic) December 10, 2021

Luckily, BC's been elite this year on the defensive boards, so controlling the glass will be crucial in this game. SLU has also done a good job of forcing turnovers, something BC has been average at on the offensive end. pic.twitter.com/QCBkciV5Jo — Eagle Sports Analytics (@Eagle_Analytic) December 10, 2021

Side note: Earl Grant has done a great job with the BC defense, which all of a sudden ranks in the top 100 nationally. Jim Christian's teams were notoriously soft on that end and by taking pride in their defense, they've made their games a lot more competitive — Eagle Sports Analytics (@Eagle_Analytic) December 10, 2021

What do you think? Will BC be able to dictate the pace against SLU and continue controlling the defensive glass? Can the Eagles pick up another eye-opening, top-100 victory, this time on the road? Share your thoughts and tune in on Saturday to see if Earl Grant’s team can get their first away victory of the young season.

