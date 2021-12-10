Boston College men’s hockey announces dates for rescheduled games against Harvard, Notre Dame

Boston College men’s hockey announced rescheduled dates for their two games that got postponed due to COVID-19 precautions in recent weeks.

BC was originally going to have a home game against Harvard on November 30.

Instead, the Eagles will face Harvard at home on Tuesday, February 1 - giving BC a pretty busy schedule ahead of the Beanpot. BC will play Harvard 2/1, then UMass-Lowell on Friday 2/4, before heading into the Beanpot first round against Northeastern on 2/7 - a challenging and critical stretch.

BC’s away game at Notre Dame, originally scheduled for Black Friday, will now be held on Wednesday, January 19 in South Bend. It’ll be another busy and tough week as they will go from South Bend straight to a home-and-home with Providence on January 21-22. It’ll be BC’s first matchup with Notre Dame since the 2019-20 season, when BC beat the Irish in South Bend. Coincidentally, BC was supposed to face the Irish in the 2021 NCAA tournament, before COVID issues forced Notre Dame to withdraw.

BC’s next game is tonight at BU at 7:30 PM at Agganis Arena.