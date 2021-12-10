Game Time, How to Watch, and More: Boston College Men’s Hockey vs. Boston University

It is time for the Battle of Comm Ave! BC and BU face each other tonight for the first time this season, as the Eagles head down the road to Agganis Arena for a Friday night showdown. The Eagles are coming off a 5-2 win over Brown on Tuesday, and BU just completed a weekend sweep of UNH.

Who: Boston College Eagles (8-5-2, 5-3-1 HEA) vs Boston University Terriers (6-9-2, 5-5-2 HEA)

Where: Agganis Arena, Boston, MA

Rink COVID Protocol: Fans must show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test to enter the rink. Guests must wear a mask while inside the arena.

Puck Drop Time: Friday, December 10 at 7:30 PM

How to Watch: The game is set to air on NESN. Fans outside of New England can watch the game online here.

How to Listen: Listen locally on WEEI 850 AM or online on BC’s website.

