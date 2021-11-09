Earl Grant’s Eagles Win Season Opener

After the women’s team earned an easy victory of Harvard earlier today, the men’s basketball team picked up a 73-57 win over Dartmouth tonight, giving Early Grant a win in his first game behind the bench.

The Eagles started the game on a 7-0 run, and despite a few valiant comeback attempts, Dartmouth wasn’t able to get close enough to make the Eagles nervous. The Eagles were led by DeMarr Langford Jr.’s 16 points and 5 rebounds, with Makai Ashton-Langford adding 10 points and 6 rebounds of his own and shooting 100% (2-for-2 on threes and 4-for-4 on free throws).

Quinten Post also had a strong game, with 14 points and 6 rebounds, and Kanye Jones scored 14 points and grabbed 5 boards.

The Eagles did show some pretty clear areas in need of improvement, most notably that they shot just 64% from behind the free throw line. This team is going to need those freebie points as they get farther into the season.

Dartmouth really didn’t give BC much of a challenge in aspect of the game, but it is nice for the Eagles to get an easy win under their belts to start the season out with some confidence before things get tough.