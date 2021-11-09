Taylor Soule Joins 1000 Point Club in Boston College Win Over Harvard

The Boston College women’s basketball team opened the season with a win early this evening, defeating Harvard by a dominant score of 86-60. The Eagles and Crimson stayed pretty close throughout the first quarter, but the Eagles quickly shook off the cobwebs and ran away with the game.

On offense, BC was led (of course) by Taylor Soule, who scored 19 points, including her 1,000th career point as an Eagle. Soule went 8-for-10 on field goals and 3-for-3 from the free throw line. Soule was joined in double digits by Marnelle Garraud (13 points) and Cam Swartz (10 points), both of whom also sunk a pair of 3 pointers each.

Kaylah Ivey also impressed on offense, recording 4 assists and showing great ability to set up scoring plays. Freshman Andrea Daley went 2-for-2 on shots and grabbed 2 rebounds in just 5 minutes of play, and fellow rookie Maria Gakdeng scored 6 points including the first basket of the game.

BC also looked strong on defense, forcing 20 turnovers and making 10 steals. Makayla Dickens, who led the Eagles in rebounds (8) added 6 defensive rebounds for BC, and while transfer Dontavia Waggoner didn’t connect on offense, she recorded 1 block and 2 steals.

The Eagles return to action this Saturday at 1 PM at Conte Forum, when they’ll take on Holy Cross. Come out and cheer them on!