Boston College Men’s Basketball vs. Dartmouth: Game Thread

Basketball is back! Sound off in the comments as you watch Earl Grant’s first game as BC’s head coach…

Who: Boston College Eagles vs. Dartmouth Big Green

Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, MA

Stadium COVID Protocol: Boston College requires proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test, and encourages mask wearing

Tip Off Time: Tuesday, November 9 at 8:00 PM

How to Watch: The game will air on the ACC Network.

How to Follow: Follow along via @bcinterruption and @bcmbb on Twitter

Live Stats: Live stats will be posted here.