Boston College Men’s Basketball vs. Dartmouth: Game Thread

Basketball is back! Sound off in the comments as you watch Earl Grant’s first game as BC’s head coach…
Who: Boston College Eagles vs. Dartmouth Big Green
Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, MA
Stadium COVID Protocol: Boston College requires proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test, and encourages mask wearing
Tip Off Time: Tuesday, November 9 at 8:00 PM
How to Watch: The game will air on the ACC Network.
How to Follow: Follow along via @bcinterruption and @bcmbb on Twitter
Live Stats: Live stats will be posted here.
