Injury Report and Depth Chart Updates: Boston College vs Georgia Tech

Some more notable changes to the depth chart this week. Given the injuries littered throughout the roster, a number of new faces are cracking the two-deep.
Here are some changes:
- Phil Jurkovec is back on top of the depth chart, with Grosel and Morehead backing him up.
- With the two big injuries at safety with Jahmin Muse and Jason Maitre, Steve Lubischer and Jamareeh Jones enter the fold. Lubischer will backup Jaiden Woodbey, while the freshman Jones will backup Mike Palmer. Lubischer has appeared in three games this season and seven in his career. Jones has appeared in two
- Brandon Barlow, who has started every game this year, is listed above Shitah Sillah
- Josh DeBerry is on an island at nickel
Injury Updates:
- Tyler Vrabel practiced today, and is highly likely to see the field again this weekend
- Brandon Sebastian and Trae Barry both ran around today. Barry was partaking in drills with the offense, and both should be categorized as hopeful
- Isaiah Graham-Mobley is unfortunately less likely to play with his upper body-injury
- CJ Lewis (finger) and Jason Maitre (shoulder) are having surgery and out for the year
