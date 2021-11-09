Injury Report and Depth Chart Updates: Boston College vs Georgia Tech

Some more notable changes to the depth chart this week. Given the injuries littered throughout the roster, a number of new faces are cracking the two-deep.

Here are some changes:

Phil Jurkovec is back on top of the depth chart, with Grosel and Morehead backing him up.

With the two big injuries at safety with Jahmin Muse and Jason Maitre, Steve Lubischer and Jamareeh Jones enter the fold. Lubischer will backup Jaiden Woodbey, while the freshman Jones will backup Mike Palmer. Lubischer has appeared in three games this season and seven in his career. Jones has appeared in two

Brandon Barlow, who has started every game this year, is listed above Shitah Sillah

Josh DeBerry is on an island at nickel

Injury Updates: