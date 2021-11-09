Boston College @ Georgia Tech - Offense Preview

The 3-6 Yellow Jackets will have to fight incredible odds to become bowl-eligible this season, but they have an offense that at least may be able to pull off the first step against Boston College. Solid players like Jeff Sims, Jahmyr Gibbs, and Malachi Carter present a tough challenge for BC’s defense.

Quarterback

Jeff Sims is the starting QB for Georgia Tech, and he’s having a pretty good season so far. He’s throwing 240 YPG against ACC competition and tacking on another 56 YPG on the ground. The TDs haven’t been as plentiful, however, throwing for just 12 on the year and rushing for another 4. He’s had a couple especially good performances, like his 128 rushing yards and 4 total TDs against UNC in September. Sims is a candidate for a breakout performance any week, especially against a team like BC that struggles with mobile QBs.

Running backs

Georgia Tech likes to split their carries among a handful of backs, but freshman Jahmyr Gibbs has been seeing most of the work. He’s rushed for 100+ yards in 2 of the past 3 weeks and leads the team overall with 591 rushing yards this season. Jordan Mason and Dontae Smith are a couple of other names to watch out for, as this backfield is a true committee of rushers that have all been taking snaps each game. Overall, these RBs have put in about 132 rushing yards per game. Add in that extra 56 from Sims and this is a team that knows how to move the ball on the ground.

Receivers

Here’s Jahmyr Gibbs again! Not only is he the Yellow Jackets’ leading tusher, but he’s their leading receiver, too. With 440 yards on the season with 29 receptions total, he’s amassing a very good 15.2 YPC. Throw in some other upperclassmen like Malachi Carter and TD-machine Kyric McGowan and you’ll find that GT has some top performers that can really ball. Beyond those guys, though, there’s a big drop-off. Junior Adonicas Sanders is a typical ACC 3rd option, but there’s very little depth behind him. Boston College’s stellar pass defense will succeed if they’re able to control Georgia Tech’s top performers and force them to rely on guys further down the depth chart.