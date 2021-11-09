How to Watch: Boston College Men’s and Women’s Basketball Season Openers

Both Boston College basketball teams start their seasons at Conte today, with the women’s team looking to bounce back after a rough COVID season and the men’s team entering their first year under new head coach Earl Grant. here’s how to follow both games for a double header day of basketball!

Game 1 - Women’s Basketball

Who: Boston College Eagles vs. Harvard Crimson

Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, MA

Stadium COVID Protocol: Boston College requires proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test, and encourages mask wearing

Tip Off Time: Tuesday, November 9 at 4:30 PM

How to Watch: The game will air on the ACC Network.

How to Follow: Follow along via @bcinterruption and @bc_wbb on Twitter

Live Stats: Live stats will be posted here.

Series Record: The Eagles narrowly lead this series 9-8. The teams haven’t met since 2010-11, when BC came away with a slight 80-78 victory.

Game 1 - Men’s Basketball

Who: Boston College Eagles vs. Dartmouth Big Green

Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, MA

Stadium COVID Protocol: Boston College requires proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test, and encourages mask wearing

Tip Off Time: Tuesday, November 9 at 8:00 PM

How to Watch: The game will air on the ACC Network.

How to Follow: Follow along via @bcinterruption and @bcmbb on Twitter

Live Stats: Live stats will be posted here.

Series Record: BC holds a strong 22-8 series lead and hasn’t lost to Dartmouth since 1988.