Peter’s Pick ‘Em - Boston College Remains +2 Underdogs against Georgia Tech

What a weekend! Great to see Phil Jurkovec lined up back under center. I do not think I am exactly downplaying his return to the team in saying that his presence alone brewed some confidence in this team that we have not seen for weeks. Just watching him hand off to Garwo and stay cool and composed in the pocket was a reassuring to all Eagles fans. I should have mentioned this, but the second I read that Jurkovec was getting the call to start against the Hokies I immediately hammered the Money Line for BC knowing that this team would deliver differently than it did in weeks priors. And boy did my gut check pan out.

Now lets not kid ourselves too much here. Coach Hafley wisely did not put too much on Jurkovec’s shoulders against the Hokies only allowing him to toss the ball 13 times where he completed 7 of those passes. The broadcasters on the call kept making the same comment throughout the contest saying that Jurkovec looked to be more so floating the ball instead of slinging into his receivers. I think this is a fair assessment on his play after coming off of injury. We did not see that much zip in his passes and a couple ducks were lofted into the air with one ended up being picked off and the other deflected into his Tight End’s hands by sheer fortune itself. Nonetheless, we saw some excellent controlling of the pocket and scrambling abilities from Jurkovec that we have been deprived of since Week 2. Overall, not his greatest performance but one that we as Eagles fans were happy to relish in and look forward to seeing in the final weeks of the season.

I only expect Jurkovec to get back to his normal self with another week of practice under his belt. He has set the foundation after his injury and one should only expect him to build upon it as the Eagles prepare to travel south to face Georgia Tech. Vegas seems to still have its doubts on the Eagles as Georgia Tech opens up as a -2 favorite with the O/U sitting at 56.5. This seems like a pretty intuitive spot to take BC on this one with Jurkovec now back under center with an ACC contest (and win) firmly secured since his injury.

Furthermore, Georgia Tech is by no means a powerhouse of an ACC program this season. Georgia Tech is riding a three game losing streak of their own. Their only two ACC wins of this season have come against Duke and UNC, of whom has been having such a Jekyll and Hyde season that I have essentially given up trying to figure out how to put my money on them. Anyways, Georgia Tech is certainly not something that the Eagles offense should be to wary about. They rank 91st in team sacks, 96th in Rushing Defense, adn 109th in Passing Defense allowing 267.7 YPG through the air per game on average. There is no reason why Jurkovec and Flowers could have a field day against this defense. Not quite sure what Vegas knows that we dont, but I think the answer on which way to lean is clear as day on this one....

Final Prediction: BC 31 vs. GT 17 | BC +2 | Under 56.5